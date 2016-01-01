Dr. Richard Desmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Desmond, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Desmond, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Desmond works at
NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates2318 31st St Ste 315, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 204-2200
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1710939020
- Mt Sinai City Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Desmond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desmond has seen patients for Emphysema and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desmond speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Desmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.