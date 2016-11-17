Overview

Dr. Richard Desi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Desi works at Melissa L Posmer/ Digestive Hth in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.