Dr. Richard Desi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Desi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Desi works at
Locations
Melissa L Posmer/ Digestive Hth301 Saint Paul St Ste POB718, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9356
Maryland Endoscopy Center100 West Rd Ste 115, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 494-0144
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough in explanations and post-surgical care; warm, friendly demeanor; performed colonscopy without incident.
About Dr. Richard Desi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942463542
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desi has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Desi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desi.
