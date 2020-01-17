See All Podiatric Surgeons in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Richard Derner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Derner, MD

Podiatric Surgery
4 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Derner, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Derner works at Lake Ridge Stafford Assoc Foot in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Stafford, VA and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Ridge Stafford Assoc Foot
    1721 FINANCIAL LOOP, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 720-0700
  2. 2
    Ambulatory Anesthesia Services Inc
    10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 491-9500
  3. 3
    Stafford Foot & Ankle Specialists
    945 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA 22556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 720-0700
  4. 4
    Inova Fairfax Hospital
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-3313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Derner?

    Jan 17, 2020
    Had ankle replacement surgery on 5/3/2017. Three (3) months later I walking around our National Mall. After a short while, I glanced at my walking app on my phone and couldn't believe what I saw... I had walked 4 hours 27 minutes and a total of 17.7 miles!! Since 1975 when I fractured my ankle in 3 places, I was unable to walk for more than 5-10 minutes without suffering excruciating pain. Thanks to Dr. Derner, I can now walk more than 1 1/2 miles daily and I'm completely pain free if or the first time in over 42 miserably painful years!! Thank you Dr. Derner, you're the best!!
    Janet Santos — Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Derner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Derner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Derner to family and friends

    Dr. Derner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Derner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Derner, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Derner, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932177607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derner has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Derner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Derner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.