Dr. Richard Deramon, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Deramon, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
De Ramon Plastic Surgery Institute PC2025 Technology Pkwy Ste 303, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2880Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast augmentation and lift about 18 months ago. And I could not be happier with the results! Dr de Ramon and staff were very helpful and clear with any questions and concerns I had with the procedure. My results even over a year later continue to look better and more natural with each passing day. It was the best decision I’ve done for myself in my adult life. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Richard Deramon, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154342715
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Marist College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deramon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deramon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deramon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deramon speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Deramon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deramon.
