Dr. Richard Denicola, MD
Dr. Richard Denicola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson GI Associates1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Jefferson GI Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
I had my second appointment with Dr. Denicola this past week, and I have found him to be an excellent doctor. He is both knowledgeable and personable. He listened attentively to all of my concerns as I described my symptoms, and asked pertinent questions. I never felt rushed. He explained each test he ordered and why he ordered them in way that was easy to understand without being condescending. My health has improved greatly since I first saw him; I trust his judgment and recommend him highly!
- Gastroenterology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1932595469
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Denicola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
