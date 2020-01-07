Dr. Richard Demir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Demir, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Demir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Locations
Desert Princess Medical GRP9377 E Bell Rd Ste 131, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 559-4776Thursday9:30am - 6:00pm
Desert Women's Care895 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 559-4776
Desert Women's Care1976 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 559-4776
Desert Women's Care80 N McClintock Dr Ste 104, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 559-4776Monday9:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Demir is an amazing Dr. He is kind, professional and an expert in his field. The nurses are ver friendly and always greeted when you come to the office. I highly recommend Dr. Demir and to his staff to my my friends and family
About Dr. Richard Demir, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255410791
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Mt Sanai Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demir has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demir speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Demir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demir.
