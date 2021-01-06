Overview

Dr. Richard Demera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Demera works at DeMera Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Nasopharyngitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.