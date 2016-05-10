Dr. Richard Dellinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dellinger, DPM
Dr. Richard Dellinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 534-8888
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas Pllc1900 Malvern Ave Ste 203, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 321-2444
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant and professional seemed very confident and knowledgeable very nice office in a good location, my aunt has already been to him and had a excellent outcome
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407814940
Dr. Dellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dellinger has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.