Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
Skin Cancer Centre1409 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 231-8599Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Skin Cancer Centre107 Clair Dr, Piedmont, SC 29673 Directions (800) 972-3751Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- W Va U
- W Va U
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
