Overview

Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD is a Dermatologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Deangelis works at Skin Cancer Centre in Anderson, SC with other offices in Piedmont, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.