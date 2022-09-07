Dr. Richard De Asla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Asla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard De Asla, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard De Asla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. De Asla works at
Locations
NCH Physician Group1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-0310Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedics, North1280 Creekside St # 101, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 624-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical/surgical education, experience, and caring person. Both my feet had previous surgical correction 20 years ago. Two seperate successful surgeries by Dr. de Asla and the NCH anesthesiology team provided excellent pain control, and post op care in his office. He is an excellent surgeon, the very best. His office has a knowledgable and helpful staff, all communications were 100%, professionaly friendly, and the very best.
About Dr. Richard De Asla, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053387191
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Case Western University
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Asla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Asla accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Asla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Asla works at
Dr. De Asla has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Asla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. De Asla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Asla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Asla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Asla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.