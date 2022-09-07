Overview

Dr. Richard De Asla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. De Asla works at NCH Orthopedics in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.