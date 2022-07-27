See All Family Doctors in Nipomo, CA
Overview

Dr. Richard Day, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nipomo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Day works at Monarch Village Health Center in Nipomo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Village Health Center
    1560 Mesa Rd Ste 100, Nipomo, CA 93444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Richard Day, MD

  • Family Medicine
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Health Center Denver|University Of Colorado Health Science|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Residency
Internship
  • University Colo Health Science Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • French Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Day has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Day works at Monarch Village Health Center in Nipomo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Day’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

