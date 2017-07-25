Dr. Richard Davi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Davi, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Davi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Davi works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and extremely professional.
About Dr. Richard Davi, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245227990
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davi.
