Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD
Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Richard T Dauphine MD980 CASS ST, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-2489
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
I recently had an Arthrex twin tail tightrope surgery with Dr. Dauphine to repair a Type 3 A/C joint separation due to a biking accident and I was extremely satisfied with the results of the procedure, with the knowledge, professionalism, and expertise of Dr. Dauphine, and with the excellent customer service of all of his staff. I would highly recommend having this procedure done by Dr. Dauphine, for anyone with this type of injury.
About Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- 1969-1970, 1972-1975
- Boston City Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dauphine speaks French and Spanish.
