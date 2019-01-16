Dr. Richard D'Ascoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Ascoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard D'Ascoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard D'Ascoli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Locations
The Center for Sports Medicine530 Liberty St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 382-7203
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.'s D'ascoli, Spring, Richards, and Williams taught me everything I know about orthopedic surgery and I think I know a good bit. I traveled these United States for a year and a half doing orthopedic clinical work. I was fortunate enough to have worked with more than a hundred surgeons. This Schenectady group are no less than world class. They are of the highest moral fiber. Bedside manner doesn't get your surgery done. Any surgeon is limited to the tools and products given them. J. Underwood
About Dr. Richard D'Ascoli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295737112
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
