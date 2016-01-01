See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Richard Daniels, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Daniels, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Shore Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Daniels works at South Jersey Radiology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Jersey Radiology Associates, P.A.
    1307 White Horse Rd Ste A102, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 751-0123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Richard Daniels, MD

  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1417905043
Education & Certifications

  • Temple U
  • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
  • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
  • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Shore Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Daniels works at South Jersey Radiology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Daniels’s profile.

Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

