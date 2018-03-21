Dr. Richard Danehower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danehower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Danehower, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Danehower, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Danehower works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-5715
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danehower?
I love this dr. He is the nicest, most thorough, understanding and does not rush through appointments as well as being on time for them. I wish mire Drs were like him.
About Dr. Richard Danehower, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750496683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danehower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danehower accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danehower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danehower works at
Dr. Danehower has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danehower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danehower speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Danehower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danehower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danehower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danehower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.