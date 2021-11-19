Overview

Dr. Richard Damico, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Damico works at In Health Family Medicine in Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.