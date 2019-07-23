Dr. Richard D'Amico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard D'Amico, MD
Dr. Richard D'Amico, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center180 N Dean St Ste 3N, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Damico is patient and understanding to your wants and needs. The office is a pleasure to work with and everyone is very accommodating.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Colum Presby Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. D'Amico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Amico accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amico. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amico.
