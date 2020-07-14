Dr. Richard Damiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Damiano, MD
Dr. Richard Damiano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Corneal Consultants of Colorado8381 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-0404
Visionaire Eyecare Associates2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 100B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 703-3737
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been Dr. Damiano's patient for 29 years. I have temendous issues with my eyes and he has been awesome with his decisions regarding what procedures should be taken with my eye sight. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Damiano who, I feel might be one of the best surgeons in the world! Thank you Rich!
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1992798540
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Emory Hospital
- Pacific Med Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Damiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damiano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damiano has seen patients for Keratitis, Blepharitis and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Damiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damiano.
