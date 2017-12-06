See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Rochester, MN
Dr. Richard Daly, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Richard Daly, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Daly works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 06, 2017
Dr. Daly repaired my mitral valve this past October. I have nothing but the highest praise for him. His response when I told him in person how pleased I was with my experience was to state that it was all of the people who surround him at St Mary's Hospital / Mayo Clinic who make him look good. He also is very proud of Normandale Community College, where he began his college career, and he is an example of the very highest of achievement from what most would consider to be a humble beginning.
Rand in Hudson, WI — Dec 06, 2017
About Dr. Richard Daly, MD

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1568448900
Education & Certifications

  • Harefield|Mayo Grad Sch Med
  • Mayo Grad Sch Med
  • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
  • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
  • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Daly works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Daly’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

