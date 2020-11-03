Dr. Richard Dalcanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalcanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dalcanto, MD
Dr. Richard Dalcanto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Intermountain Health Care LiVe Well Center389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After suffering for a year with a herniated and later extruded disc, I'd go and see Dr. Dal Canto without even thinking twice about it. I can ski, hike, bike, play golf, and do outdoor work just like before. Between the great surgery and the PT, I'm back!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dalcanto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalcanto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalcanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalcanto has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalcanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalcanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalcanto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalcanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalcanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.