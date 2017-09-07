Overview

Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. D'Agostino works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Greenvale, NY and Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.