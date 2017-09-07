Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Agostino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD
Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-8717Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Pllc500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (516) 627-8717
Sf Nassau Asc LLC2200 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 243-8521
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr D'Agostino is the best orthopedic surgeon out there! He is a kind,passionate doctor that truly cares about his patients. He has operated on and treated my family members and friends for years with excellent results. Dr D'Agostino is truly the best of the best!
- 41 years of experience
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. D'Agostino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Agostino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Agostino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Agostino has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Agostino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Agostino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Agostino.
