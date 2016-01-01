Dr. Richard Cytryn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cytryn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cytryn, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cytryn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Cytryn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St Ste 6100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-6561
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cytryn?
About Dr. Richard Cytryn, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841241379
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- North Shore University Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Hobart College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cytryn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cytryn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cytryn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cytryn works at
Dr. Cytryn has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cytryn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cytryn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cytryn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cytryn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cytryn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.