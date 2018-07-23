Dr. Richard Culbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Culbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Culbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Culbert works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Retina Specialists10100 LOOP 40, Midland, TX 79706 Directions (432) 617-0181
-
2
Vista Surgery Center4200 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 520-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
7/23/2018 Monday - Dr. Culbert came to Odessa, Texas and associated with Sheets Eye Clinic in Odessa, Texas. Dr. Sheets had Dr. Culbert assist me with a lens that had slipped out of position and during the operation he discovered retina issues, resulting extending the operation time to make repairs. (4-1/2 Hrs.) After the surgery I have no additional eye issues. Dr. Culbert did a very good job and I continued using him for several years and would have continued, but in July 2017 his office perso
About Dr. Richard Culbert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U of Toronto
- U of AL
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
