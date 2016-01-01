Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cruz, MD
Dr. Richard Cruz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Psychiatry Delaware Co. LLC1415 Foulk Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 656-9707
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952400327
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.