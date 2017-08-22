Overview

Dr. Richard Crum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Crum works at Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Wetumpka, AL and Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.