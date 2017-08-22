Dr. Crum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Crum, MD
Dr. Richard Crum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Montgomery Cardiovascular Associates PC273 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 280-1500
The Uab Medicine Rheumatology Clinic2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 280-1500
- 3 277 Huntress St Ste 203, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 280-1500
Steven L Mackey MD645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 102, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 280-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best cardiologist I've ever been to. Extremely caring, attentive and knowledgeable.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164456570
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Crum has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crum.
