Dr. Richard Crowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Crowley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Locations
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Cook County Hospital1901 W Harrison St Ste 5380, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
UVA Neurosurgery1 Hospital Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-5285
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Crowley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972710101
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurologi Inst
- University of Virginia
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
