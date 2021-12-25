See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Richard Crowley, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Crowley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Crowley works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Gynecologic Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 942-6644
    Cook County Hospital
    1901 W Harrison St Ste 5380, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 864-6000
    UVA Neurosurgery
    1 Hospital Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22908 (434) 924-5285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Subdural Hemorrhage

Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Embolism Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 25, 2021
    Dec 25, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Crowley, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972710101
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurologi Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Crowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

