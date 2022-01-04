See All Nephrologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Cross, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Cross, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Cross works at Kdny Cre Spts Mi Hm Dls Spc Ctr in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Kidney Consultants PC
    29001 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 778-0664
  2. 2
    Shelby Twsp Office
    50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 350, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 778-0664
  3. 3
    Sterling Heights office
    8244 Metropolitan Pkwy # C, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 795-4060
  4. 4
    Fms Dialysis Services of Shelby
    56065 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 677-2008
  5. 5
    53950 Van Dyke Ave Ste A, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 778-0664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Cross, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972771061
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cross has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

