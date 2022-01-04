Dr. Richard Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cross, MD
Dr. Richard Cross, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Michigan Kidney Consultants PC29001 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 778-0664
Shelby Twsp Office50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 350, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 778-0664
Sterling Heights office8244 Metropolitan Pkwy # C, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 795-4060
Fms Dialysis Services of Shelby56065 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 677-2008
- 5 53950 Van Dyke Ave Ste A, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 778-0664
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Great doctor. Takes as much time as is needed to answer your questions. Looks at your entire health not just kidneys. Probably the best doctor I've ever been to.
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
