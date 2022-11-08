Dr. Cristea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cristea, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cristea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Cristea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Neurological Institute and Specialty Centers521 E 86th Ave Ste Z, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cristea?
He answered my concerns regarding my visit.
About Dr. Richard Cristea, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992858641
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cristea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cristea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cristea works at
Dr. Cristea has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cristea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.