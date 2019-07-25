Dr. Richard Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Mc Ga
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4679Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved me in 2005 when I had 2 heart attacks
About Dr. Richard Cox, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ga
- MC Va
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.