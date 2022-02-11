Dr. Richard Cowin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cowin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Cowin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine.
Locations
Laser Foot Surgery Specialist7932 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 106, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 722-8750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't imagine how this man, this incredible doctor, could get anything less than a 5 star rating. His quality care, coupled with his professional expertise, could be felt throughout my visit, along with his genuine interest in other aspects of my life.
About Dr. Richard Cowin, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northlake Hospital
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.