Overview

Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sansum Clinic- Colon & Rectal Surgery



Dr. Coughlin works at Boulevard Surgical Associates in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.