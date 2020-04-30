Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Sansum Clinic- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Coughlin works at
Locations
-
1
Coughlin Richard14850 LOS GATOS BLVD, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 358-2862
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coughlin?
I found Dr Coughlin after my father had a colonoscopy with him. I was trying to deal with a very nasty C Diff infection. Unfortunately Dr Coughlin was not able to help me with that, but he did care enough to tell me come back after I was well and he would do the colonoscopy. After I found an infectious disease doctor who treated me I went back and Dr Coughlin performed the colonoscopy. He is kind, patient and a thorough professional.
About Dr. Richard Coughlin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1659359818
Education & Certifications
- Sansum Clinic- Colon & Rectal Surgery
- Swedish Hospital Med Center
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coughlin works at
Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coughlin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.