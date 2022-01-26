Overview

Dr. Richard Cooper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Astute Medical Associates in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.