Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cook, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Cook, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richland, WA.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicu888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Cook went over the procedures for the operation and the risks. He explained everything to me very well. He is really personable and his staff is great. I had a double laminectomy about two weeks ago. I’ve also had peripheral neuropathy for about 27 years. During the past year, especially it has become harder and harder to walk. The surgery seems like a miracle to me. I can now walk and and do things like I could do years before. The surprising thing to me is that I am getting some feeling down in my feet which to me is almost impossible. I feel Dr. Cook is an excellent surgeon and that you can fully trust him.
About Dr. Richard Cook, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1588000483
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.