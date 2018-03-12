Overview

Dr. Richard Cook, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Radiation Oncology at Providence St Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.