Dr. R Michael Contro, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. R Michael Contro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Contro works at Dr. Mark Fierro, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    R. Michael Contro, MD
    15251 National Ave Ste 106, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 692-3027
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 20, 2017
    He brought my child into the world, 33 1/2 years ago. He is the best ob gyn dr. in bay area. my son is the best son a mother could have. Dr. Contro is very caring and gentle and funny. so please ladies pick him. Jill Miller. live in modesto area now. i cant ever forget this dr.
    Jill in Riverbank, CA — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. R Michael Contro, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578737920
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. R Michael Contro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Contro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Contro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Contro works at Dr. Mark Fierro, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Contro’s profile.

    Dr. Contro has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Contro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

