Dr. Conlen Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Conlen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Conlen Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Richard A Conlen MD PA660 Glades Rd Ste 240, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conlen is patient and caring - he asks the right questions and truly listens to any concerns - I never feel rushed. I am always comfortable with the exam and trust him completely. His staff is excellent - always friendly and very competent - easy to make an appointment. They will call with the results. I recommend Dr. Conlen unequivocally.
About Dr. Richard Conlen Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942260781
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conlen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conlen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conlen Jr has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conlen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Conlen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conlen Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conlen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conlen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.