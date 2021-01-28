Dr. Richard Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Cohn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Old Pueblo Cardiology3955 E Fort Lowell Rd Ste 113, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-9779
-
2
Ricard C Cohn MD PC6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 225, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-9779
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
I’ve been a patient of Dr Cohn fir over 3 years now. He is dedicated to his patients, and when I was new he was very thorough in questioning me about symptoms and family history, as sometimes I forget what to ask ...
About Dr. Richard Cohn, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184617193
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- University of Arizona
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohn speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.