Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Locations
Richard W. Cohen MD PC2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1A7, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 232-3003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Cohen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821052515
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
