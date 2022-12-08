Dr. Richard Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cohen, DPM
Dr. Richard Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 68 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.
Total Foot Care7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 112, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-4087Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I fractured my left toe a year ago from the time I came in his office tell the time I went home , I will definitely be coming back to his office the WHOLE entire STAFF is veryyyyy professional Amazing customer Svc what so ever I never seen nothing like it . I’m go over and beyond I’m give his team 10 stars I want to thank his TEAM for making me feel at home.
- Podiatry
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1376549345
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.