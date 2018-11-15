Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cockerill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Cockerill works at
Locations
-
1
Norman and Ida Stone Institute of Psychiatry675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cockerill really took the time to listen and address all of my concerns. He even looked up an article I had read so we could discuss my concerns from it in more detail. Very impressed with the level of care.
About Dr. Richard Cockerill, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockerill works at
