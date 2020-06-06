Overview

Dr. Richard Coats, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Missouri - School of Medicine.



Dr. Coats works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Warrensburg, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.