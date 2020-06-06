Dr. Richard Coats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Coats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Coats, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Missouri - School of Medicine|University of Missouri - School of Medicine|University Of Mo Hospital and Clin|University Of Mo Hospital and Clin
Dr. Coats works at
Locations
1
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 270A, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 208-9069
2
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 205, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 318-5172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 404-5969
4
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Warrensburg501 Foster Ln Ste 201, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (913) 386-2984
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was a pleasure seeing Dr. Coats. He addressed my concerns and answered all of my questions to my satisfaction.
About Dr. Richard Coats, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1972507705
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coats works at
Dr. Coats has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.
