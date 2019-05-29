Dr. Richard Clement, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Clement, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Clement, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.
Dr. Clement works at
Locations
Foothills Plastic Surgery P.c.8589 E BELL RD, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-1588
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clement is patient, thorough and a consummate professional. I trust him completely. I have recommended him to my friends.
About Dr. Richard Clement, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
