Dr. Richard Claveria, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Claveria, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis.

Dr. Claveria works at Pacific Coast Digestive in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Witczak DO PC
    26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 348-2250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 14, 2016
I tore my meniscus in my left knee during an injury on the job. I have to commend Dr Claveria and his staff. From getting me in on a day's notice to getting both the MRI and the surgery done in a matter of just over a week, they did a GREAT job getting me the care I needed really fast. I have to thank Mary and Diana. They made sure everything got done fast. Had the surgery this morning. The horrible pain in my knee is gone. I'm even walking, with a limp, but walking w/o crutches. THANKS!!
    Chris B in Dana Point, CA — Apr 14, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Claveria, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689637761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Davis
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Claveria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claveria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Claveria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Claveria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Claveria works at Pacific Coast Digestive in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Claveria’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Claveria. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claveria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claveria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claveria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

