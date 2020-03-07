Overview

Dr. Richard Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Community Mental Healthcare in Dover, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH and Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.