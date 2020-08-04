Dr. Richard Cirelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cirelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Cirelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cirelli works at
Locations
Sunwest Dermatology and Skin Cancer Treatment Center955 Black Dr, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 445-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. CIRELLI SAVED MY LIFE. VERY HELPFUL AND CARING STAFF.
About Dr. Richard Cirelli, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265439335
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Hahnemann University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cirelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirelli has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cirelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cirelli speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.