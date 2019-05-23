Overview

Dr. Richard Chu, MD is a Dermatologist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chu works at Richard H Chu MD Inc in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.