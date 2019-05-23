Dr. Richard Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Chu, MD is a Dermatologist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
-
1
Richard H. Chu MD Inc.933 S Sunset Ave Ste 301, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-5464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
I trust Dr. Chu more than any dermatologist that I have ever had treat my skin. He is forthright and explains patiently any skin issue and/or procedure. Over 35 years I have seen other dermatologists but without question, Dr. Chu is the best.
About Dr. Richard Chu, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952405102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.