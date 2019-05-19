Overview

Dr. Richard Chopp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Chopp works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.