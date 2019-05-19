See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Urology
Dr. Richard Chopp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Chopp works at Urology Team - Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 231-1444
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Arise Surgery Consultants
    5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 231-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    May 19, 2019
    Dr Chopp is a phenomenal doctor... I’ve been a patient of his for more than 20 years...I give him the highest rating possible.
    — May 19, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Chopp, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1528061439
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • University Of Southern California
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Urology
