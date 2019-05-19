Dr. Richard Chopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Chopp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Chopp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 231-1444Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arise Surgery Consultants5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 231-1444
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Chopp is a phenomenal doctor... I’ve been a patient of his for more than 20 years...I give him the highest rating possible.
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Southern California
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Chopp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopp has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopp.
