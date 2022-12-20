Overview

Dr. Richard Choi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Med and Dent New Jersey and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Orthopaedics Northeast in Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.