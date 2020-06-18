Dr. Richard Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Cho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Mark C Tekrony MD1830 Town Center Dr Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5025
Mark C Tekrony MD3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-8063Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I really like Dr. Cho. He listens to you and doesnt have that all knowing attitude that some doctors have. He is helping me with a sleep issue that I've had for 25 years and I'm very grateful for his experience and knowledge. I'm actually getting a good nights sleep now on a regular basis because of him.
- Neurology
- English
- 1316110125
- Rush University Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.