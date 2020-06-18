See All Neurologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Richard Cho, MD

Neurology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Cho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Cho works at Mark C Tekrony MD in Reston, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark C Tekrony MD
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5025
    Mark C Tekrony MD
    3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8063
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Migraine
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Headache
Alzheimer's Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep-Walking
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2020
    I really like Dr. Cho. He listens to you and doesnt have that all knowing attitude that some doctors have. He is helping me with a sleep issue that I've had for 25 years and I'm very grateful for his experience and knowledge. I'm actually getting a good nights sleep now on a regular basis because of him.
    Ben B. — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Cho, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1316110125
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hospital
    • Lankenau Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College
